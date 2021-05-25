Loading articles...

'Schitt's Creek' coffee-table book 'Best Wishes, Warm Regards' due this fall

Last Updated May 25, 2021 at 2:44 pm EDT

TORONTO — “Schitt’s Creek” is coming to a coffee table near you.

New York-based publisher Black Dog & Leventhal says it plans to release a “Schitt’s Creek” keepsake book by series co-creators and stars Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy.

“Best Wishes, Warm Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” will be available in October 2021.

The publisher says the coffee-table book will celebrate various facets of the CBC sitcom, which ended last year and follows the small-town adventures of the formerly wealthy Rose family.

Included are major moments from the show and profiles of characters played by the Levys and other cast members, including Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. 

There are also special features, including behind-the-scenes moments, a rundown of Alexis’s adventures, and a look at the antiquated vocabulary of O’Hara’s character, Moira. 

Readers can also see illustrated catalogues of Moira’s wigs and the knits worn by Daniel Levy’s character, David. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press

