Royal Conservatory of Music to host operatic tribute to Glenn Gould in January

TORONTO — The Royal Conservatory of Music is set to host the world premiere of an operatic tribute to the career of Canadian classical pianist Glenn Gould.

The Toronto venue says it will open the 21C Music Festival with the debut of “Gould’s Wall” in January.

Presented in collaboration with Tapestry Opera and Maniac Star, the show is billed as a “reimagining” of Gould’s artistic journey.

Organizers say the performance will feature singers climbing along the interior wall of The Royal Conservatory’s atrium, while audiences will watch from the café area.

The opera was composed and conducted by Brian Current with libretto by Liza Balkan.

Philip Akin is set to direct the production, which will feature The Glenn Gould School’s New Music Ensemble as part of the orchestra.

Performances have been booked for Jan. 12 to 16.

Other festival highlights include pianist Eve Egoyan performing the world premiere of “Seven Studies for Augmented Piano” and Canadian violinist Angèle Dubeau in concert with the musical ensemble La Pietà.

May 25, 2021.

