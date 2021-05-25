Pop-up vaccination clinics in Toronto on Tuesday

More COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be popping-up in Toronto this week, offering first doses to residents as young as 12.

For all clinics that will be vaccinating youth, individuals must be at least 12-years-old on the day of vaccination.

The city made a major push over the Victoria Day long weekend to get more Torontonians vaccinated surpassing half a million doses administered at city-run clinics.

“Every vaccination that happens in the city of Toronto pushes on the way to achieving the provincially-required number of 60 percent to get us to that first day when we can start to open up those patios and open up some of those additional things that people want to see open,” Tory said. “Some of the stores can get back in business.”

Here are clinics offering same-day shots in Toronto on Tuesday.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave)

George Harvey C.I. (1700 Keele St)

Oakwood C.I. (991 St Clair Ave W)

Seneca College – Newnham Campus (1750 Finch Ave E)