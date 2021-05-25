Loading articles...

Pandemic throwing wrench in construction of new navy, coast guard ships: officials

Last Updated May 25, 2021 at 3:14 pm EDT

The centre block of the future HMCS Max Bernays is moved from the fabrication building to dockside at the Irving Shipbuilding facility in Halifax on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.The vessel is Canada's third Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) being built for the Royal Canadian Navy. The vessel is named for Max Bernays, who fought in the Battle of the Atlantic during the Second World War. Bernays was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Medal for his actions aboard HMCS Assiniboine 1942. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

OTTAWA — Federal civil servants say COVID-19 is throwing yet another wrench in the construction of new ships for the navy and coast guard — though the full damage won’t be known until after the pandemic.

Over the past decade, the federal government has invested billions of dollars into replacing Canada’s aging navy and coast guard fleets with dozens of new ships. 

That effort has been plagued with numerous cost overruns and delays, which federal procurement department deputy minister Bill Matthews told a House of Commons committee today he blamed on overly optimistic planning at the outset of the project. 

At the same time, Defence Department deputy minister Jody Thomas says work on the new vessels has also been delayed to some degree by COVID-19.

Officials insist the navy and coast guard are taking measures to ensure their existing ships can remain in the water until replacements arrive.

But Matthews says doing so will nonetheless come with “substantial” added costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision NB 404 north of Finch at the end of the ramp lane. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 31 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: You are looking at a new record temperature out at Pearson! The previous record was 31.3° set back in 2012. @680NEWS has the…
Latest Weather
Read more