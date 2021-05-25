Ontario reports nearly 2,500 COVID-19 cases over past 2 days

Ontario is reporting 2,485 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days. There were 1,039 new cases on Tuesday and 1,446 cases on Monday.

Tuesday’s case count is the smallest daily increase the province has reported since March 6.

The province is reporting 41 additional COVID related deaths over the past two days, 33 on Tuesday and 8 on Monday.

Nearly 16,900 tests were completed on May 24 and nearly 20,200 tests on May 23. Testing numbers are typically down earlier in the week but the latest daily testing numbers are the lowest since last July.

The province reports test positivity rate of 6.2 per cent for Tuesday, down slightly from 6.4 per cent a day ago. The positivity rate was 7.6 per cent one week ago.

There was no COVID-19 data released from the province on Monday due to the Victoria Day holiday.

Locally on Tuesday, there are 325 new cases in Toronto, 231 in Peel and 77 in York Region.

There are now 1,025 people hospitalized in the province with 692 in the ICU. Hospitalizations are down more than 300 since one week ago and have reached the lowest point since April 5. ICU numbers have reached the lowest mark since April 15.

There were 86,927 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period and 99,108 a day ago.

As of 8:00 p.m. Monday, 8,251,642 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

RELATED:

Ontario residents who received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March will be able to book their second shot this week as the province seeks to use up its stockpile before it expires.

The province’s top doctor said last week that those who got their first jab of AstraZeneca between March 10 and March 19 during a pilot project at some pharmacies and doctors’ offices will be prioritized for the second dose.

The province has said those who got their first dose of AstraZeneca after March 19 will be able to book their second in the near future, but no additional details have been provided so far.

Vaccinations numbers continue to rise across the province, including Toronto, where the city surpassed half million doses administered at city-run clinics over the long weekend.

“We are making huge progress,” says Mayor John Tory. “We’ve gone from single digits of people who are vaccinated to over 50 per cent.”

Canada will be receiving another 600,000 doses from Pfizer this week after ramped up deliveries last week ahead of the Victoria Day weekend.