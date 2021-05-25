Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Province reports 1st death related to VITT blood-clotting syndrome
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted May 25, 2021 3:17 pm EDT
Ontario has confirmed the first death related to Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT), an extremely rare blood clotting syndrome and side effect connected to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Associated Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe says the man, in his 40s, died after receiving a first dose of the vaccine in late April.
There have been 16 reported cases of a blood clot in Ontario out of approximately 850,000 doses administered province-wide.
The risk of VITT in Canada has been estimated to be approximately 1 per 55,000 first doses, but several possible cases are still under investigation.
Early data from the United Kingdom suggests that the risk of VITT after second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is likely lower than after the first doses.