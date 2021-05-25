Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,564.12, up 36.82 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $46.37 on 13.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.07 per cent, to $27.89 on 8.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down two cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $24.80 on eight million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 15 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $29.64 on 6.7 million shares.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSX:NVA). Energy. Up nine cents, or 3.16 per cent, to $2.94 on 6.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 33 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $39.65 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Up 55 cents or six per cent to $9.71. Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has moved its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market from the New York Stock Exchange today. The Edmonton-based cannabis company says transferring the listing to the Nasdaq is part of Aurora’s recently announced cost efficiency plan. Under the plan, the company has spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic laying off workers and closing facilities in hopes of finding millions in savings. Aurora says its stock stopped trading on the NYSE on Monday after the market closed and its new listing on the Nasdaq is under its previous ACB ticker. The company says the transfer does not impact the company’s primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Aurora operates a range of cannabis brands including San Rafael ’71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed and Reliva CB.

Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP). Up 65 cents or 1.6 per cent to $40.26. Global dairy giant Saputo Inc. is beefing up its non-dairy cheese and value-added ingredients holdings with two new acquisitions. The Montreal-based dairy processor and cheese manufacturer said Tuesday it had completed the acquisition of Bute Island Foods, a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of vegan cheese. The Scottish company services both the retail and foodservice markets under its award-winning vegan brand Sheese as well as through private label brands. Saputo also entered into an agreement to acquire the Reedsburg, Wis., facility of Wisconsin Specialty Protein, which makes value-added ingredients like goat whey, organic lactose and other dairy powders. The dairy company said the two acquisitions, which cost a combined $187 million, fit with the company’s new global strategic plan to be discussed during its year-end earnings presentation next week. Saputo’s chief executive and board chairman Lino Saputo Jr. said the acquisition of Bute Island Foods reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to grow its presence in the dairy alternative sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press