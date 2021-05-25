Loading articles...

LiveRamp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 25, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The data-services company posted revenue of $119.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $90.3 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $443 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, LiveRamp said it expects revenue in the range of $112 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $509 million.

LiveRamp shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $47.19, rising slightly in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press

