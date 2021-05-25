Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German nationalists pick duo to lead party into election
by The Associated Press
Posted May 25, 2021 8:36 am EDT
Last Updated May 25, 2021 at 8:44 am EDT
BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany has chosen two representatives supported by the hard-right wing of the party to lead it into the upcoming national election.
The party announced Tuesday that 71% of members in an online poll voted for co-chairman Tino Chrupalla and parliamentary co-leader Alice Weidel, beating a rival duo from the more moderate wing of the party.
Recent polls suggest the party can hope to match its 2017 election result, when it got 12.6% of the vote after campaigning heavily against immigration. It is currently the largest opposition party in parliament.
Weidel said AfD would focus its campaign on the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the economy, claiming that measures introduced to curb the spread of the virus were “excessive.”
Germany’s restrictions were less strict than those in many of its European neighbors and it had fewer deaths per capita than other large countries such as France, Italy, Spain or Britain.