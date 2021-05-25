Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) _ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $33.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $713.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $665.8 million.

Cracker Barrel shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRL

The Associated Press