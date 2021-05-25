Charges laid in Vaughan shooting investigation, police say

York police say they have laid charges against a man following a shooting investigation in Vaughan.

On May 19th at around 4:40 p.m., police said they were called to an automotive service business in the area of Islington Avenue and Highway 7 in Vaughan.

Police said a man came into the business and allegedly pointed a firearm at a 42-year-old victim and demanded keys for a vehicle. He then allegedly dragged the victim to a nearby business and pointed a gun at a 45-year-old person, fired several shots fled the area, investigators said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

On May 22, police arrested and charged 27-year-old Toronto resident Chris Fosu in Niagara Region.

Fosu is facing several charges, ranging from Attempted Murder and Assault to weapons and drug charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.