Loading articles...

Charges laid in Vaughan shooting investigation, police say

Last Updated May 25, 2021 at 4:39 pm EDT

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

York police say they have laid charges against a man following a shooting investigation in Vaughan.

On May 19th at around 4:40 p.m., police said they were called to an automotive service business in the area of Islington Avenue and Highway 7 in Vaughan.

Police said a man came into the business and allegedly pointed a firearm at a 42-year-old victim and demanded keys for a vehicle. He then allegedly dragged the victim to a nearby business and pointed a gun at a 45-year-old person, fired several shots fled the area, investigators said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

On May 22, police arrested and charged 27-year-old Toronto resident Chris Fosu in Niagara Region.

Fosu is facing several charges, ranging from Attempted Murder and Assault to weapons and drug charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of the DVP express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:56 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: You are looking at a new record temperature out at Pearson! The previous record was 31.3° set back in 2012. @680NEWS has the…
Latest Weather
Read more