AutoZone: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $596.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $26.48.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $19.35 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.18 billion.

AutoZone shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 12%. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

The Associated Press