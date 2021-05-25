Loading articles...

1st case of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine related death confirmed in Ontario

Last Updated May 25, 2021 at 3:19 pm EDT

Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein

Ontario has recorded its first case of an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine-related death.

The province’s Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe announced Tuesday that a man in his 40s had died a few weeks after getting the first dose of the vaccine at the end of April.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Dr. Yaffe said the man had vaccine induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia or VITT at the time of his death – the rare blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

More to come

