Anti-masker 'Chris Sky' reportedly threatened to kill Doug Ford

More details have surfaced about the allegations against well-known anti-masker Chris Sky.

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Chris Saccoccia, was charged last week with three counts of uttering death threats and assaulting a peace officer.

Citing court documents, the Toronto Sun is reporting he allegedly threatened to kill Ontario Premier Doug Ford, all of the other Canadian Premiers and the leader of the ‘Republican Party of Canada.’

The alleged threats were made over the phone around May 12.

In a release from last week, police said that Saccoccia had allegedly threatened to shoot a member of public office over the phone. The threat was reported to police about a week later.

Officers went to a residence in York Region to arrest Saccoccia on Wednesday and while officers were there, he got into his car to drive away.

Police tried to block the car and when an officer got out of his vehicle, Saccoccia allegedly reversed and then “drove directly at the officer, causing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.” He then drove away.

Saccoccia turned himself in at 53 Division on Thursday. He appeared in court and then was released on bail.

His next court appearance is July 8.

Saccoccia is known for organizing rallies against COVID-19 public health orders across Canada and was previously arrested in Thunder Bay in April for organizing an anti-lockdown protest there.