US warns against all travel to Japan as Olympics loom

Last Updated May 24, 2021 at 5:44 pm EDT

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department are warning Americans against all travel to Japan because of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country as it prepares to host the Olympics in just two months.

The twin alerts issued Monday don’t ban U.S. citizens from visiting the country, but they could have an impact on insurance rates for travelers and may factor into decisions by Olympic athletes and spectators on whether to compete in or attend the games, which are due to start in July. 

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said it still anticipates that American athletes will be able to safely compete.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

