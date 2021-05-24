TCDSB school trustee victim of hit-and-run, police investigating

Police are investigating after a Toronto Catholic District School Board trustee’s parked car was rear ended Sunday, and the driver fled the scene.

Ida Li Preti said on Twitter that the incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Yorkdale Crescent.

In a video she shared from her doorbell camera, Li Preti can be seen walking to her car parked on the street as another car is driving down the road.

The car rear ends the trustee’s parked car, pushing it into her and knocking her to the ground. Li Preti said she is “sore but ok.”

Yesterday morning at app. 9am I was the victim of a hit and run on Yorkdale Crescent in #HRBC. Please reach out to @TPS31Div or to myself if you saw or know anything or can identify the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/a1H1KzKPHY — Ida Li Preti (@idalipreti) May 23, 2021

Police are looking for a dark-coloured sedan in connection with the incident.