Magal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YEHUD, Israel (AP) _ Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Yehud, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 3 cents per share.

The security and intelligence company posted revenue of $6.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.98. A year ago, they were trading at $2.96.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAGS

The Associated Press