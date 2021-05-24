Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Justices reject case of retired cop put in police chokehold
by The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2021 9:43 am EDT
Last Updated May 24, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT
Vietnam Veteran JosÈ Oliva reviews documents from his lawsuit against federal officers who assaulted him in an unprovoked attack inside an El Paso, Texas Veterans Affairs hospital. He has appealed his case against the officers to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Photo by the Institute for Justice www.ij.org.)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a retired federal law enforcement officer who was put in a chokehold and wrestled to the ground at a VA hospital security checkpoint.
The justices did not comment in refusing to revive a lawsuit filed by Jose Oliva, 76, against three officers who violently detained him in an altercation that was captured on camera. Oliva was 70 at the time of the incident in El Paso, Texas.
A Vietnam veteran who spent 25 years in federal law enforcement, Oliva had an appointment for dental work at the VA facility in 2016. The officers said he failed to produce identification, which Oliva said he already had put in a bin that was about to be scanned.
He underwent shoulder surgery and treatment for his throat, hand and ear after the altercation.
A trial judge allowed his civil rights lawsuit to go forward, but a federal appeals panel reversed the initial ruling.