Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Last Updated May 24, 2021 at 4:28 pm EDT

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street as investors regained an appetite for risk following two straight weeks of losses.

Technology stocks lead the gains. Microsoft and Google’s parent company both rose more than 2%. Safe-play sectors like utilities lagged the rest of the market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 41.19 points, or 1%, to 4,197.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.14 points, or 0.5%, to 34,393.98.

The Nasdaq rose 190.18 points, or 1.4%, to 13,661.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.07 points, or 0.5%, to 2,227.34.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 440.98 points, or 11.7%.

The Dow is up 3,787.50 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 772.89 points, or 6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 252.48 points, or 12.8%.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
@DemicheleMatt We're aiming for next weekend! Already quite a bit of volume
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
JUST IN: Special Weather Statement issued for most of Southern Ontario except Toronto and Barrie. Temperatures to…
Latest Weather
Read more