Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

Last Updated May 24, 2021 at 3:58 pm EDT

Wheat for July was lost 12 cents at $6.6225 a bushel; July corn was off 1.50 cents at 6.58 a bushel, July oats rose 6 cents at $3.62 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 4.50 cents at $15.2175 cents a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell .92 cent at $1.1767 a pound; May feeder cattle lost .95 cent at $1.3627 a pound; while June lean hogs was off .87 cent at 1.1335 a pound.

The Associated Press

