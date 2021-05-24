Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China to try Australian writer on espionage charges
by The Associated Press
Posted May 24, 2021 12:53 am EDT
Last Updated May 24, 2021 at 12:58 am EDT
BEIJING (AP) — Australia said its citizen Yang Hengjun will be tried by a Chinese court on espionage charges on Thursday amid deteriorating relations between the countries.
Yang has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his legal representation, according to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.
“Despite repeated requests by Australian officials, Chinese authorities have not provided any explanation or evidence for the charges facing Dr Yang,” she said in a statement.
As relations with China have nose-dived, Beijing has blocked Australian exports including beef, wine, coal, lobsters, wood and barley. However, Australia’s most lucrative export, iron ore, still has eager buyers among Chinese steel manufacturers.
Payne said Australian officials had been requested access to Yang in what has so far been a “closed and opaque process.”
“As a basic standard of justice, access to the trial for observers should be a bare minimum to conform with international norms of transparency,” she said.