1 injured as car strikes hydro pole at Eglinton and Oakwood

One person was injured when a car struck a hydro pole in the Eglinton West area on Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of a single vehicle collision in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West around 5:15 a.m.

A car struck a hydro pole and filled on its roof. One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the crash appears to be the result of speeding.

The southbound lanes of Oakwood Avenue are closed for the investigation and cleanup.