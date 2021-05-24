Boston Omaha: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Boston Omaha Corp. (BOMN) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $84.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $3.09 per share.

The provider of real estate and business consulting services posted revenue of $13.2 million in the period.

Boston Omaha shares have climbed 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.89, an increase of 55% in the last 12 months.

