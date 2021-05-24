Loading articles...

Beam Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 24, 2021 at 4:28 pm EDT

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Beam Global (BEEM) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 million.

Beam Global shares have increased fivefold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.70, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEEM

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
@DemicheleMatt We're aiming for next weekend! Already quite a bit of volume
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
JUST IN: Special Weather Statement issued for most of Southern Ontario except Toronto and Barrie. Temperatures to…
Latest Weather
Read more