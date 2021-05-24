Beam Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Beam Global (BEEM) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 million.

Beam Global shares have increased fivefold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.70, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

