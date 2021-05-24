America's Car-Mart: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) _ America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $43.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $6.19.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $279.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104.1 million, or $14.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $918.6 million.

America’s Car-Mart shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $149.63, an increase of 93% in the last 12 months.

