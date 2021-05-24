Loading articles...

Man charged following alleged kidnapping attempt in North York

Last Updated May 24, 2021 at 10:41 pm EDT

Toronto police allege this vehicle was involved in an attempted kidnapping in a North York plaza on May 23, 2021. (H-O/TPS)

Toronto police say they have laid charges against a man following an alleged kidnapping attempt in a North York neighbourhood on Sunday.

Police said they were called at around 2:30 p.m. for a report of an attempted kidnapping in the Finch Avenue West and Pearldale Avenue area.

Investigators said a woman in her 30s was walking in the Pearldale Plaza parking lot when a man approached her and began speaking with her.

It’s alleged the man then grabbed the woman and attempted to force her into his vehicle, police said.

The woman was able to escape and the man fled in a white Honda Civic.

On Monday, Diavion Henningham, 21 of Brampton, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping, police said.

Investigators said he will appear in court on Tuesday.

 

