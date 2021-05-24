Loading articles...

2 people taken to hospital following shooting near Albion Road and Finch Avenue West

Two victims have been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke.

Toronto police said they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Albion Rd and Finch Ave West just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Upon arriving on the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators said EMS has transported the victims in serious condition to the hospital.

No suspect description is available at this time.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

