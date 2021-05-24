Police investigating after 2 people found dead inside Scarborough home

Toronto police are investigating after two people were found dead in a Scarborough home on Saturday.

Police said they were called for a wellness check at 25 James Park Square, near Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman in the hallway with “obvious signs of trauma,” police said.

A deceased man was also found in the basement.

On Monday, police identified the deceased woman as 46-year-old Toronto resident Daisy Sehgal.

“An autopsy revealed her cause of death to be neck compressions,” police said in a news release Monday.

The deceased male has been identified by police as Anurag Kalwar, 50, of Toronto.

His cause of death was not released by the police.

“The Toronto Police Homicide Unit has taken carriage of the investigation,” police said. “The deaths are not being treated as suspicious, there are no outstanding suspects.”