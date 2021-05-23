Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated May 23, 2021 at 10:58 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,691 new COVID-19 cases in the province today, along with 15 new virus-related deaths. 

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 now stand at 1,041, with 693 patients in intensive care and 480 on a ventilator. 

The province says it’s officially administered more than eight million vaccines since the start of its immunization drive, including more than 140,000 on Saturday. 

The numbers come as vaccine eligibility across the province expands to include residents 12 or older as of today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press

