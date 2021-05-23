Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Parkdale, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to the Queen Street West and West Lodge Avenue area at around 3:01 p.m. Sunday.

A man in his 40s was transported to a local trauma centre in serious condition, police said.

Police have closed the intersection while they investigate.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.