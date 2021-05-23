Pedestrian hurt after vehicle crashes into bus shelter near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard

Toronto police say a pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter late Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to the Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard area for a report of a collision.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries, police said. The man was transported to the hospital.

Police later tweeted at around 11:40 p.m. that they had one person in custody.

Traffic Services have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.