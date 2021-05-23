Ontario reports 1,691 new COVID-19 cases as total vaccinations surpass 8M

For the third straight day, Ontario is reporting fewer than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 as the province reaches a new vaccination milestone.

Provincial officials confirmed 1,691 new infections on Sunday, down from the almost 1,800 new infections reported the previous day. Ontario has seen fewer than 2,000 new cases in five of the last six days as the seven-day rolling average has now dropped to 1,878.

Toronto reported 455 new infections while Peel Region added 326 new cases and another 173 in York Region.

Another 15 people have died as a result of the virus – the sixth straight day of double-digit deaths in the province.

Health officials say 140,330 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday, pushing the provincial total to more than 8.06 million first doses given to date.

Ontarians aged 12 and up are now eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccines through the provincial system and through pharmacies offering the Pfizer vaccine.

The province says it is able to add the age group a week ahead of schedule due to increase vaccine supply.

The province processed 31,227 tests over the last 24 hour period as the positivity rate fell to 5.7 per cent.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,041, however, as is the case on the weekends a number of hospitals have not submitted their data to the province. Of those patients, 693 are in the ICU with 480