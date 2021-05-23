MUST-WATCH: The return of two acclaimed dramas, and zombies entering the Top 10!

Two acclaimed shows, one from HBO and the other from Netflix, are returning and entering the MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week. But will either of them take the top spot, or will it go to the latest film starring Danish hunk Mads Mikkelsen? Keep reading to find out!

Master of None (Season 3)



Streaming platform: Netflix

The acclaimed dramedy returns!

The third season of Master of None is switching things up quite a bit. Instead of focusing on the first two season’s main character Dev (played by the show’s creator Aziz Ansari), this season instead puts Denise (played by Lena Waithe who created the Chi) into the spotlight. She’s now a bestselling author married to Alicia (played by Naomi Ackie from Stars Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker). Their marriage starts off happy, but as the show goes on, it’s looking more and more rocky. Instead of the usual 10 episodes, this new season only has 5, ranging between 25-55 minutes in length.

All 10 episodes are available on Netflix now!

The Retreat



Streaming platform: VOD

If you’re looking for something a little more local, here’s a film for you!

The Retreat is a Canadian film that was filmed in Mono Mills, in Caledon! It’s a horror film starring Tommie-Amber Pirie (from What If), Sarah Allen (from Beeba Boys), and Aaron Ashmore (from Veronica Mars). It’s a horror film about a lesbian couple taking a retreat to a quiet cabin. However, they arrive to find cabin deserted. Shortly after, they discover they’re being chased by a group of militant serial killers. And the two of them decide to fight back.

You can watch this film on your VOD service of choice now!

In Treatment (Season 4)



Streaming platform: Crave

If you’re not in the mood for horror, perhaps the return of an underrated HBO classic is what you’re looking for!

It’s been 11 years since In Treatment (starring Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest) was on the air, and it’s back with a new cast! Stepping into the lead role is Uzo Aduba (from Orange is the New Black and Mrs. America), playing Dr. Brooke Taylor. In this season, she sees patients in her home and over Zoom, including characters played by Anthony Ramos (from In The Heights), Quintessa Swindell (from Voyagers), and John Benjamin Hickey (from the Taking of Pelham 123). Like the original show, this show airs multiple episodes a week, each focusing on a different patient.

Two episodes will drop weekly on Crave!

Riders of Justice



Streaming platform: VOD

This one is for all the Mads Mikkelsen stans out there!

Riders of Justice is the latest film starring the Danish heart throb/Hollywood villain extraordinaire. Straight his off role in Academy Award winning Another Round, Mikkelsen is now starring in an action film in the style of John Wick. He plays Markus, a soldier who comes homes to find that his wife has died in a tragic train accident. His daughter (played by Andrea Heick Gadeberg) needs her father to grieve, but he doesn’t seem to be able to process his wife’s death. One day, another man (played by Nikolaj Lie Kaas) who was on the train comes to Markus and says he believes it wasn’t an accident, but instead a botched assassination attempt involving a street gang called the Riders of Justice. What follows is a roaring rampage of revenge.

This film is available on your VOD service of choice now!

Army of the Dead



Streaming platform: Netflix

Lastly, zombie lovers unite!

Fresh off of the Snyder Cut, director Zack Snyder is back with a new film! Army of the Dead stars a large ensemble cast, including Dave Bautista (from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies), Ella Purnell (from Churchill), and Hiroyuki Sanada (from the recent Mortal Kombat movie). It also stars Tig Notaro (from Star Trek: Discovery) who was hired to replace Chris D’Elia after several sexual harassment claims came out against him. This zombie film show Bautista leading a ragtag crew of mercenaries hired to go into a quarantined Las Vegas after the beginning of a zombie epidemic. They’re going to break into a casino to steal $200 million, but they’ll have to fight through quite literally thousands of zombies to do so.

This film is available to stream on Netflix now!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Disney+

9. In The Earth – VOD

8. Jupiter’s Legacy – Netflix

7. Riders of Justice – VOD

6. The Retreat – VOD

5. LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS (Volume 2) – Netflix

4. In Treatment (Season 4) – Crave

3. Master of None (Season 3) – Netflix

2. The Underground Railroad – Amazon Prime Video

1. Army of the Dead – Netflix