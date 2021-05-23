Toronto police seek man that allegedly followed woman and exposed himself in hospital parkade

Toronto police say they are searching for a man they allege followed a woman and exposed himself in a hospital parkade last Friday.

Police said they were called to the Toronto General Hospital’s parkade at around 7:00 a.m. for a report of an indecent act.

Investigators allege a man followed a female employee into the parkade. To protect herself, the victim locked herself in a nearby bicycle storage cage.

Police allege the man couldn’t open the cage, so he stayed outside and exposed his genitals.

The male eventually left the parkade and was seen approaching another female on Elizabeth Street.

Police describe the male as approximately five-foot-seven-inches tall, 150 pounds with a thin build and a short beard.

“He was wearing a red puffy jacket with the hood up, black pants and black running shoes,” police said in a news release Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.