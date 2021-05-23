Loading articles...

List of Billboard Music Awards winners in top categories

Last Updated May 23, 2021 at 11:14 pm EDT

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Top artist: The Weeknd

— Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

— Top Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.”

— Top female artist: Taylor Swift

— Top male artist: The Weeknd

— Top new artist: Pop Smoke

— Top collaboration: Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

— Top duo/group: BTS

— Top R&B artist: The Weeknd

— Top rap artist: Pop Smoke

— Top country artist: Morgan Wallen

— Top rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

— Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny

— Top dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga

— Top Christian artist: Elevation Worship

— Top gospel artist: Kanye West

— Top social artist: BTS

— Top streaming songs artist: Drake

— Top song sales artist: BTS

— Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd

— Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift

— Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd

— Artist of the Decade Award: Drake

— Icon Award: Pink

— Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth

_______

For a complete list of winners, visit: http://www.billboard.com/

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
#EBQEW at Mississauga Rd. the left lane blocked with a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:01 PM
Retweeted @CityNatasha: Feeling fresher already. Cold front pushing south sweeping out the humidity and bringing back seasonal temps
Latest Weather
Read more