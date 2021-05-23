Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Juneau police say missing woman found dead near local trail
by The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2021 4:27 pm EDT
Last Updated May 23, 2021 at 4:44 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau police said a woman reported missing last week was found near a local trail dead by a search team member.
Police, in a statement Saturday, said the body of 78-year-old Geraldine Nelson was found Friday afternoon about 100 yards from the Switzer Creek Trail. Nelson’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy though her cause of death did not appear to be suspicious, police said.
Nelson had been the subject of search efforts since May 16 that included tribal assistance, state and local law enforcement, search and rescue teams and family and friends of Nelson.
Police said they received a report May 16 that Nelson had gone missing from her home. They said Nelson had a history of leaving her home and walking around Juneau.
The Associated Press
