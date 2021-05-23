Loading articles...

Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images

Last Updated May 23, 2021 at 1:44 am EDT

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s parliament speaker said Sunday that international inspectors may no longer access images of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts in Vienna to save Tehran’s atomic accord with world powers.

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the comments Sunday, which were aired by state TV.

“Regarding this, and based on the expiration of the three-month deadline, definitely the International Atomic Energy Agency will not have the right to access images from May 22,” Qalibaf said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency had said its director-general would brief reporters later Sunday in Vienna. The United Nations agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEAR - Brimley express to collector transfer has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:55 PM
A mild evening in the #GTA but it sure does feel more comfortable than the past few nights. Tonight's overnight low is 19°.
Latest Weather
Read more