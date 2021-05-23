Hamilton Rabbi charged after Israeli consulate in Toronto vandalized

Police have laid charges after the Consulate General of Israel in Toronto was vandalized last week.

Investigators say during a protest that took place on Friday morning, red paint was poured across the steps leading to the entrance of the building.

Following an investigation, 69-year-old David Mivasair of Hamilton has been charged with mischief under $5,000.

Members of the Jewish community and allies staged a demonstration outside the consulate on Bloor Street over what it called “bloodshed from Israel’s violence in Gaza and across historic Palestine.”

“The death and destruction inflicted by Israel in Gaza, as well as the heightened violence by Israel across Palestine, cannot be washed away,” said Rabbi Mivasair of Independent Jewish Voices. “The ceasefire doesn’t end the injustice and oppression.”