TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Victoria Day Holiday

It’s a short work week as the country, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, gets Monday off for the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.

Suncor Investor Day

Suncor will host an online Investor Day on Wednesday. The energy producer is one of five companies identified in a recent report that are expected to generate about $60 billion in net cash flow over the next two years and spend only half of it on dividends and capital expenditures, leaving the rest for debt repayment and sharing with shareholders.

Latest from Shopify

Shopify Inc. will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday. Chief executive Tobi Lutke and president Harley Finkelstein said in April that they believe the shift toward online sales triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay.

Via Rail AGM

Via Rail holds its annual public meeting on Thursday. The railway’s recent investment in the densely populated Toronto-Montreal corridor was cited by an academic as a contributing factor to the demise of Greyhound Canada, which ceased operations earlier this month.

Bank earnings

Bank earnings kick off on Wednesday with BMO Financial Group holding a Q2 conference call. CIBC and TD follow on Thursday and National Bank on Friday. The Big 6 banks all reported better-than-expected profits in the three months ending Jan. 31, as provisions for credit losses fell and net income climbed from the same period last year, before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.



