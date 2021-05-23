Ex-Michigan State player Appling wanted in fatal shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police named a former Michigan State University basketball star as the suspect in a deadly shooting late Saturday.

Keith Appling, 29, was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 66-year-old man, according to a police news release. The slain man was not immediately identified.

Police said Appling and the man got into an argument Saturday evening that escalated into a physical fight. Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding the man. Police said Appling drove away from the scene and has not been captured.

Appling faced drug charges in February 2020, and according to news outlets was sentenced in December to 18 months probation. In 2017, he was sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.

Appling played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.

The Associated Press