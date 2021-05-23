Loading articles...

Cobolli wins ATP debut match over Giron in Parma

Last Updated May 23, 2021 at 2:58 pm EDT

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Italian wild card Flavio Cobolli saved three match points in his ATP Tour debut before completing a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) win over Marcos Giron in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Cobolli is the youngest Italian in the top 500 of the rankings at No. 446. He was ranked No. 8 as a junior and won last year’s French Open boys’ doubles title with this week’s Geneva Open quarterfinalist Dominic Stricker.

Giron is ranked 82nd.

Also advancing on the red clay courts in Parma was sixth-seeded Tommy Paul, who beat Stefano Travaglia 7-5, 6-4.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Collision on the #EB403 at King Rd blocking the 2 right lanes - heavy from Waterdown.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:01 PM
Retweeted @CityNatasha: Feeling fresher already. Cold front pushing south sweeping out the humidity and bringing back seasonal temps
Latest Weather
Read more