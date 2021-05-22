Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
York police lay impaired driving charges following fatal collision in King Township
by News Staff
Posted May 22, 2021 4:12 pm EDT
York Regional Police/2021. York Regional Police/Facebook
York police say they have laid impaired charges following a fatal collision in King Township on Friday.
Police said they were called to Davis Road, just North of Second Concession at around 10 p.m. for a report that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.
Investigators said a 19-year-old man from Trinidad had been working in the area when he was hit by a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck.
The victim later died in hospital, police said.
The alleged driver, 53-year-old Barrie resident Domingos Da Silva has been charged with Impaired Driving Causing Death and Over 80 Causing Death, police said.
The man will appear in Newmarket court on June 10.
“We would like to express our gratitude to the members of our community who rushed to the scene to assist the victim,” police said.
{* loginWidget *}