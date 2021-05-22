Pop-up vaccination clinics in Toronto on Saturday

There are plenty of opportunities for Torontonians to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot this Victoria Day long weekend at a number of pop-up clinics across the city.

The city says nearly 150,000 robocalls from the Mayor will be sent to people in priority neighbourhoods, with 14,000 appointments available Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Here are some of the clinics offering same-day shots in Toronto this weekend:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave)

Individuals 12 and older who live, work, or attend school in various Toronto hot spot postal codes (see below) are eligible.

Second doses will be offered to high risk health care workers who received their first dose at Humber River Hospital.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday until supply lasts.

Albion Arena (1501 Albion Rd)

Anyone 12 and older who live or work in Toronto hot spot postal codes are eligible, priority access will be given to those in the M9P, M9V, M9W and M9R postal codes.

The clinic will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday or until supply runs out.

Our drop-in vaccine clinic at Albion Arena (1501 Albion Rd) is open Friday, May 21 from 5-10 p.m and Saturday, May 22 from 12 – 8 p.m. Eligibility: 12+ (on date of vaccine) and living in a hot spot. Priority given to M9V, M9W, M9R. #COVID19ON@VaxHuntersCan pic.twitter.com/K1KXpW53zz — Sinai Health (@SinaiHealth) May 20, 2021

George Webster Elementary School (50 Chapman Ave)

Anyone 12 and older who are students or immediate family members of students at George Webster Elementary School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School and Regent Heights Public School are eligible.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. on Saturday until vaccine supply runs out. There will be 1,000 doses available.

Warden Station North Parking Lot (705 Warden Avenue)

There is a drive-thru pop-up clinic for seniors 65+ who live in any “M” postal code and any caregivers 18+ who drive them to the clinic.

No appointments are required and individuals will be vaccinated as they sit in their vehicles.

The clinic runs from 8 a.m. until all of the approximate 500 doses of Pfizer vaccine are administered.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub at East York Town Centre (45 Overlea Boulevard)

This clinic is for anyone 18+ who lives in any “M” postal code.

No appointments are required.

The clinic runs from 8 a.m. until all of the approximate 3,000 doses of Moderna vaccine are administered.

Tropicana Community Services (1385 Huntingwood Dr)

Anyone 12 and older who live or work in Scarborough (M1) hotspots looking to get their first dose are eligible.

An Ontario health card is not required but proof of address is needed.

The clinic will run on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Book online or walk in (tickets will be provided for same-day appointments, first-come, first-served).

Malvern Christian Assembly (6705 Sheppard Ave E)

Anyone 12 and older who live or work in Scarborough (M1) hotspots looking to get their first dose are eligible.

An Ontario health card is not required but proof of address is needed.

The clinic will run on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will be provided for same-day appointments, first-come, first-served).

As of Friday, an additional 600 pharmacies across the province began offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals turning 18 in 2021.

Eligible groups can also use Ontario’s vaccine booking system to find out how to schedule an appointment, or can call the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line number at 1-833-943-3900.

To find a pharmacy offering a COVID-19 vaccine and to book an appointment, you can visit ontario.ca/pharmacycovidvaccine.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines for youth between the ages of 12 and 17, you can visit ontario.ca/covid-19-vaccines-youth.