No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and one went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on May 25 will grow to an estimated $60 million.

And the number of Maxmillion prizes offered will increase to six.

The Canadian Press