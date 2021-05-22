Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated May 22, 2021 at 1:58 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and one went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on May 25 will grow to an estimated $60 million.

And the number of Maxmillion prizes offered will increase to six.

The Canadian Press

