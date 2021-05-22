Loading articles...

Motorcyclist seriously injured following Mississauga crash: police

Last Updated May 22, 2021 at 9:07 pm EDT

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a collision in Mississauga on May 22, 2021. (RYAN BELGRAVE/CITYNEWS)

Peel police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to a parking lot in the Tomken Road and Meyerside Drive area in Mississauga at around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle collision.

The motorcycle rider was transported to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Later in the evening, police said his injuries were no longer considered life-threatening.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

