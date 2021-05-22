Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake trade late goals, tie 2-2
by The Associated Press
Posted May 22, 2021 10:57 pm EDT
Last Updated May 22, 2021 at 11:14 pm EDT
FC Dallas midfielder Ryan Hollingshead, jumping, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. The match ended 2-2. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Damir Kreilach tied it in the 86th minute and Real Salt Lake held on for a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.
Kreilach headed home a deep diagonal pass from Aaron Herrera, leveling the score for Salt Lake (2-1-2) two minutes after Ryan Hollingshead’s right-footed shot gave FC Dallas (1-2-3) the lead in the 84th minute.
Rubio Rubín opened the scoring for Real in the 20th minute, turning Nick Besler’s pass back to the outside to get defender Matt Hedges to overrun and finishing with a left-footed shot into the far corner. It was Rubín’s fifth goal in five games this season.
Franco Jara tied it at 1 on a penalty in the 43rd minute. The penalty was conceded by Marcelo Silva for a clumsy foul taking down Jáder Obrian in the penalty area in the 42nd minute.
