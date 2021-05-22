2 people facing charges following downtown firearms investigation, police say

Toronto police say two people are facing charges following a firearms investigation in the downtown core.

On the afternoon of May 19, police said they were called to the Yonge Street and Gerrard Street West area for a domestic violence call.

Investigators allege a woman said she was being held hostage by a man and woman, and they had assaulted her. The woman also said there was a firearm and drugs.

Two people were arrested at the scene, police said.

The following day, police said a search warrant was executed at a nearby building. A gun and a “large quantity” of drugs were seized in that raid.

Cash, ammunition, scales and five cell phones, along with 17 SIM cards, were also seized, police said.

Kristopher Pietila, 37, of Barrie, is facing a number of charges ranging from Assault, Sexual Assault, Forcible Confinement to drug and firearms-related charges, police said.

Police said a second person, Danielle Borrie, 31, of Innisfil, is also facing a number of charges which range from Assault, Possession of Proceeds of Crime, to drug and firearms-related charges.

Police said both people are being held for bail hearings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.