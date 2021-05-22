Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
1 man injured, police officer also hurt after firearm discharged during Davisville altercation
by News Staff
Posted May 22, 2021 10:20 pm EDT
Last Updated May 22, 2021 at 11:48 pm EDT
Summary
One man is in hospital after he was shot by a Toronto police officer, investigators say
Investigators allege a man attacked a responding officer, leading to one officer firing their gun
The province's Special Investigations Unit is looking into the incident
One man is in hospital after he was shot by a Toronto police officer — the altercation unfolding while officers responded to a report of a man attacking a woman with a knife.
Police said officers were initially called to 1815
Yonge Street near Davisville late Saturday evening for a report of a man in crisis.
Investigators allege a man attacked a responding officer, leading to one officer firing their gun and striking the man.
That man and the responding officer are now both in hospital. Police have not released their health status.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and is looking into the incident.
The SIU is an arms-length provincial agency that investigates reports of death, injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm involving a police officer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
Or
{* loginWidget *}