Loading articles...

1 man injured, police officer also hurt after firearm discharged during Davisville altercation

Last Updated May 22, 2021 at 11:48 pm EDT

Summary

One man is in hospital after he was shot by a Toronto police officer, investigators say

Investigators allege a man attacked a responding officer, leading to one officer firing their gun

The province's Special Investigations Unit is looking into the incident

One man is in hospital after he was shot by a Toronto police officer — the altercation unfolding while officers responded to a report of a man attacking a woman with a knife.

Police said officers were initially called to 1815 Yonge Street near Davisville late Saturday evening for a report of a man in crisis.

Investigators allege a man attacked a responding officer, leading to one officer firing their gun and striking the man.

That man and the responding officer are now both in hospital. Police have not released their health status.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and is looking into the incident.

The SIU is an arms-length provincial agency that investigates reports of death, injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm involving a police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:59 PM
CLEAR - McCOWAN has reopened both ways between Ellesmere and the 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:55 PM
A mild evening in the #GTA but it sure does feel more comfortable than the past few nights. Tonight's overnight low is 19°.
Latest Weather
Read more