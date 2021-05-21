Loading articles...

Nigeria's Chief of Army staff, 10 other die in plane crash

Last Updated May 21, 2021 at 6:58 pm EDT

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s Chief of Army staff Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers were killed Friday in a plane crash, the military said late Friday.

The military officials were en route to the capital, Abuja, after making an official trip to Kaduna state.

There was no immediate information provided about what may have caused the plane crash, but Brigadier Gen. Mohammed Yerima said more details would be released soon. The names of the other military officials who died were not made public.

The U.S. diplomatic mission to Nigeria called Attahiru’s death “a tremendous loss to Nigeria” on Twitter, adding: “We join Nigerians in mourning the tragic loss of life from today’s plane crash.

Attahiru had been appointed to the position earlier this year by by President Muhammadu Buhari. The presidency tweeted photos of Buhari being briefed by the country’s defense minister and others about the crash.

“All of them are heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land,” Buhari tweeted.

Haruna Umar, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:55 PM
EB 401 east of Islington express - right lane closed due to a stalled vehicle. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:38 PM
Long weekend forecast. What am I most concerned about? The risk of lightning tomorrow afternoon. With stores/restau…
Latest Weather
Read more