Fire crews on scene of three-alarm fire at tissue factory
by News Staff
Posted May 21, 2021 7:33 pm EDT
Last Updated May 21, 2021 at 7:54 pm EDT
Fire crews work on putting out a three-alarm fire at a tissue factory on 1551 Weston Road on Friday, May 21. (680 NEWS/Mark Douglas)
Fire crews have knocked down a three-alarm fire at Irving Tissue Corporation on Weston Road Friday evening after battling the blaze for up to an hour and a half.
Toronto Fire Constable Stephan Powell says it was a stubborn fire with little visibility.
Toronto Fire Services Commander, Douglas Cumming, says all of the staff at the factory were accounted for.
He says initially, there wasn’t much fire but since it’s a building full of paper products, that generated a lot of smoke.
“Fire doors came down and one of our crews became disoriented because they had passed through that door prior,” Cumming said at the scene.
Fortunately, that crew member was found safe and taken out of the building.
Cumming says crews will most likely stay on scene overnight.
The cause of the fire is unknown as it’s still being investigated and no injuries have been reported.
But Cumming says crews will work on avoiding the paper products inside the building from collapsing and further spreading smoke.
