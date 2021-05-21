Fire crews on scene of three-alarm fire at tissue factory

Fire crews have knocked down a three-alarm fire at Irving Tissue Corporation on Weston Road Friday evening after battling the blaze for up to an hour and a half.

Toronto Fire Constable Stephan Powell says it was a stubborn fire with little visibility.

Water pours out the back of a loading dock at the Irving Tissue facility at 1551 Weston Road after a 3-alarm fire. No injuries reported. Fire crews are packing up their hoses and bringing in ventilating fans. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/Eg2dpZPrNV — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) May 21, 2021

Toronto Fire Services Commander, Douglas Cumming, says all of the staff at the factory were accounted for.

He says initially, there wasn’t much fire but since it’s a building full of paper products, that generated a lot of smoke.

“Fire doors came down and one of our crews became disoriented because they had passed through that door prior,” Cumming said at the scene.

Fortunately, that crew member was found safe and taken out of the building.

Cumming says crews will most likely stay on scene overnight.

The cause of the fire is unknown as it’s still being investigated and no injuries have been reported.

But Cumming says crews will work on avoiding the paper products inside the building from collapsing and further spreading smoke.